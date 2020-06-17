Bayelsa records 54 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Bayelsa State government said on Wednesday the state had recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19.

The Deputy Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Inodu Akpoku, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, described the latest figure as the highest confirmed cases recorded by the state in a single day.

According to him, the new cases had brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 86.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa records second COVID-19 death

Akpoku, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said eight of the new cases are health workers.

He added that the new cases were recorded from 76 samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) test laboratories in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions