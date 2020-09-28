Bayelsa schools to reopen October 5 | Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed all schools in the state to reopen on October 5.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mr. Ayibaina Duba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the directive covered public and private tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools across the state.

He added that primary and secondary schools would resume for their third term.

The commissioner said: “The third term and session would terminate on December 18, 2020 and a new academic session would commence in January 2021.

“The government has also directed a committee to close down private schools operating below government approved standards.

“This directive is strictly to protect students from learning under unhygienic environment, where they might be exposed to COVID-19 and other infections.

“What we have done is to ensure that the lost time is regained. Therefore, the government of Bayelsa State under the leadership of Senator Douye Diri has decided with all the critical stakeholders that all schools, both public and private and all tertiary institutions, should resume for classes from October 5, 2020.

“It has also come to the notice of the government that many private schools are not up to standard and the governor directed the Ministry of Education to shut down such schools.”

