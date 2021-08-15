Bayern Munich’s German legend, Muller, dies aged 75

Tributes are pouring in across the football world after Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller was reported dead Sunday afternoon.

The striker, who was a World Cup winner, left this sphere at the age of 75.

Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Muller also spent 15 years at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, scoring a record 365 goals in 427 league appearances.

“Today the world of FC Bayern stands still,” the German champions said in a statement.

“The German record champions and entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

