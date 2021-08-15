Sports
Bayern Munich’s German legend, Muller, dies aged 75
Tributes are pouring in across the football world after Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller was reported dead Sunday afternoon.
The striker, who was a World Cup winner, left this sphere at the age of 75.
Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.
Read Also: Why Africa is in support of FIFA holding World Cup every two years
Muller also spent 15 years at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, scoring a record 365 goals in 427 league appearances.
“Today the world of FC Bayern stands still,” the German champions said in a statement.
“The German record champions and entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...