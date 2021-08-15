Musa delighted to open Fatih Karagumruk account in debut victory

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has expressed his delight after scoring on his debut for Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club last month, netted Fatih Karagumruk’s third goal in their 3-2 win against Gazientep.

The game played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, saw Musa on the starting lineup and he went on to feature for 90 minutes.

After the game, Musa took to his social media handles to celebrate his goal as well as his team’s victory in the season opener.

“A good start, we keep going mates,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recall that Musa had been with Nigerian topflight club, Kano Pillars since April this year before making a return to Europe by penning a two-year deal with Fatih Karagumruk.

