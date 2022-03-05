Being a second wife is not a crime, Mercy Aigbe tells critics

Amid controversies trailing the unveiling of her new husband, the popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has slammed people criticising her for being a second wife to a movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, saying that she was happy like that.

Mercy disclosed this in an interview with The Media Room Hub on Friday.

She said that nobody had the right to question her on her decision, especially as it related to her happiness and relationship with her present husband.

“Please, I just want to tell Nigerians. Please, I’m not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife. And I’m happy with it. Please, everybody should just leave me alone. Let me just be happy. My happiness matters to me. If you can’t be happy with me, that’s your problem. I need happiness and that’s what’s happening.”

She narrated her horrible experience in her previous marriage, adding that it made her conclude not to fall in love again. But her new husband changed her mindset.

“Looking at the past, it’s not easy. I promised myself not to hook up with anybody again after that bad relationship. But everything changed when I met this good-looking man whom I love calling ‘the owner’.

“He brought so much joy, peace and happiness to my life. I tell him all the time that he is a good man. So when he popped the question, I decided to give it a try that this is the last bus stop. I’m glad it is a decision I took. I am happy with it.

“He has been amazing, great and supportive. I didn’t marry him because of his money. I did because he is an emblem of peace, and joy.”

Reacting to rumours that he snatched her, Kazim said it’s not true, adding that he only did what his religion allowed him to.

“I’m a full grown adult and a Muslim and my religion permits me to marry more than one wife. Now, I’m married to two wives, and I’m glad. I have two beautiful women. It’s worth being happy about.

“I think that people need some education. There are lot of people out there fornicating. A lot of people are hypocrites. I think I’ve done what is right and I think I’ve done what is godly, of which I believe a lot of people will be making reference to me in the nearest future”, he added.

