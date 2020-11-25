Biden jettisons Trump’s foreign policy approach, pledges to work with allies

The President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden has pledged to work together with the nation’s allies adding that the United States will be “ready to lead” again on the global stage.

Biden, who made the comments on Tuesday while introducing his foreign policy and national security team, also hinted that he intends to steer the United States away from the unilateralist nationalism pursued by Trump.

The Democratic former vice president said his team, which includes trusted aide Antony Blinken as his nominee for U.S. secretary of state, would shed what the president-elect described as “old thinking and unchanged habits” in its approach to foreign relations.

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it, once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies, ready to stand up for our values,” Biden said at the event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

This came after Donald Trump vowed not to concede to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden following the just concluded presidential election.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning said that his legal team was moving with full speed ahead to contest the election which he described as the most corrupt in America’s political history.

