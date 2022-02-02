Bill seeking to cater for vulnerable Nigerians scales second reading in Senate

A bill on the establishment of a commission to take care of poor, aged and vulnerable Nigerians scaled second reading in the Senate on Wednesday.

The document tagged: “A bill For An Act To Establish The National Social Security Commission For The Regulation, Management And Administration Of Social Security Benefits and Services, And Other Related Matters, 2022 (SB.899),”was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

In his presentation at the plenary, Omo-Agege said the bill would provide the legislative framework for administration of all- encompassing national social security protection system in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was a signatory to the Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No.102) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Omo‐Agege said: “This Convention articulates globally-agreed minimum social security standards in nine (9) domains.

“Except employment injury benefit that is already statutorily covered in Nigeria, eight (8 of the domains are uncovered, and they are the focus of this Bill.

“Successive governments over the years have acted in many ways to protect our people’s security and welfare.

“The reality, however, is that there is still a huge and unsustainable gulf between the poor, the weak, the vulnerable, and the voiceless on the one hand and the rich and the Government on the other.

“Historically, this divide has been a major threat to national cohesion, peace and stability in our polity.

“As leaders, it is our solemn constitutional obligation to respond effectively to this clear challenge.

“Humbly, it is my thoughtful view that an Act of this parliament that focuses on the necessities of the ordinary Nigerian is itself a necessity for our nation. This is the essential spirit driving this all-important Bill.”

