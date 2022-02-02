Bill to scrap NSCDC scales first reading

A bill seeking to scrap the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has passed its first reading at the Federal House of Representatives.

The bill which was presented on Tuesday, by the lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Shina Peller proposes that responsibilities of the NSCDC be taken over by the Nigeria Police Force.

Read also: NSCDC disbands anti-vandal unit in Rivers

Peller, in his bill titled the “National Security And Civil Defence Corps (Repeal and Transition) Bill 2022″, argued that expending security resources across multiple competing agencies is counterproductive.

The lawmakers also noted that the mandate of the NSCDC “has now become a duplication of the Nigeria Police Force,” adding that such duplication has led to avoidable conflicts between the two agencies.

Peller, who stated that annual budget of the NSCDC was almost N100bn, argued that such budget is a “waste of scarce resources”, as “every single function of the NSCDC can be done or is being done by the Nigeria Police Force”

“The assets and personnel of the NSCDC will be absorbed by the Nigeria Police. So, no loss of jobs,” he added.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

