Ogun students protest armed robbery, abduction of colleagues

Students of D.S. Adegbenro Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Polytechnic in Itori, Ogun State, on Wednesday protested cases of armed robbery in their hostels and abduction of their colleagues.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted two students of the institution at their hostel in Afowowa, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The students blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta road and caused traffic gridlock on the busy highway.

In videos seen on social media, they decried the state government and school management’s failure to address the problems.

One of the students, who simply identified himself as Folorunsho, told Ripples Nigeria that the community leaders and the police did not respond to their distress calls during the attack that lasted about four hours.

He said: “We called Baale, he said we should call the watchmen in our hostel. But there have never been watchmen in any of the hostels. The attack continued for almost four hours, and no security agency came to our rescue. We called the police too, but they didn’t respond.”

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he has not been briefed on the incident.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

