12 die as gunmen attack repentant bandits in Katsina

Published

52 mins ago

on

Scores killed as armed bandits raid Zamfara communities

Gunmen on Friday killed at least 12 persons during an attack on repentant bandits in Illela village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

The gunmen, according to the residents, stormed the village in several motorcycles in the early hours of Friday and attacked the bandits led by one Mani Turwa, guarding the community.

They were however repelled by Turwa’s team.

Bandits kill 11 in Katsina village

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He was however silent on the number of casualties of the attack.

He added that joint security agents had been deployed to the village to maintain peace.

Opinions

