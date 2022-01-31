12 die as gunmen attack repentant bandits in Katsina

Gunmen on Friday killed at least 12 persons during an attack on repentant bandits in Illela village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

The gunmen, according to the residents, stormed the village in several motorcycles in the early hours of Friday and attacked the bandits led by one Mani Turwa, guarding the community.

They were however repelled by Turwa’s team.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 11 in Katsina village

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He was however silent on the number of casualties of the attack.

He added that joint security agents had been deployed to the village to maintain peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now