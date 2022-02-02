PDP accuses APC of orchestrating attack on Atiku campaign office in Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the attack on the campaign office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Gombe State.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party described the attack as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

The PDP stressed that Nigerians are prepared to liberate themselves from the clutches of the APC in the 2023 elections.

The statement read: “The North-East has witnessed a lot of violence, terrorism and acts of banditry which have crippled the economic and social lives of Nigerians in that region. The APC should not worsen the situation with its desperation for power against the wish of the people.

“In any case, the APC is fighting a lost battle in Gombe State as no amount of attacks, threats, intimidations or shenanigans will prevent the people from their manifest determination to rally on the platform of the PDP to liberate themselves from the shackles of the APC government that has discounted their lives in the past seven years.

“Our party, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari who, as the Commander-in-Chief, is vested with the duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians to immediately rein in his party and ensure that APC’s proclivity for violence in our nation is checked.”

