 Billionaire, Richard Branson, loses N824m as he competes against Jeff Bezos' Space travel | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Billionaire, Richard Branson, loses N824m as he competes against Jeff Bezos’ Space travel

Published

3 hours ago

on

The wealth of American billionaire, Richard Branson, has slumped in the wake of his decision to beat Jeff Bezos to space in the month of July.

Five days to his takeover, Branson‘s wealth has shrinked after losing N824.02 million ($3 million) on Monday, as his wealth now sits at $5.6 billion as at July 6, 2021, according to tracking of Forbes’ list.

Bezos, the Amazon founder, was the first to make his intention of journeying into space known before the Virgin Atlantic boss came from the backdoor to steal the show.

READ ALSO: Richard Branson set to visit space ahead of Jeff Bezos. 2 other things and a trivia

Bezos had announced on June 7, 2021, that he will head out of earth by July 20, with his rocket vehicle, Blue Origin. As the world waited for the billionaire to make his intention a reality, Branson grabbed the headlines.

On July 1, Branson stated that he will be joining his Virgin Galactic rocket to space on July 11, nine days before Bezos makes his journey.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....