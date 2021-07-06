News
Billionaire, Richard Branson, loses N824m as he competes against Jeff Bezos’ Space travel
The wealth of American billionaire, Richard Branson, has slumped in the wake of his decision to beat Jeff Bezos to space in the month of July.
Five days to his takeover, Branson‘s wealth has shrinked after losing N824.02 million ($3 million) on Monday, as his wealth now sits at $5.6 billion as at July 6, 2021, according to tracking of Forbes’ list.
Bezos, the Amazon founder, was the first to make his intention of journeying into space known before the Virgin Atlantic boss came from the backdoor to steal the show.
READ ALSO: Richard Branson set to visit space ahead of Jeff Bezos. 2 other things and a trivia
Bezos had announced on June 7, 2021, that he will head out of earth by July 20, with his rocket vehicle, Blue Origin. As the world waited for the billionaire to make his intention a reality, Branson grabbed the headlines.
On July 1, Branson stated that he will be joining his Virgin Galactic rocket to space on July 11, nine days before Bezos makes his journey.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....