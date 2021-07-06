Billionaire, Richard Branson, loses N824m as he competes against Jeff Bezos’ Space travel

The wealth of American billionaire, Richard Branson, has slumped in the wake of his decision to beat Jeff Bezos to space in the month of July.

Five days to his takeover, Branson‘s wealth has shrinked after losing N824.02 million ($3 million) on Monday, as his wealth now sits at $5.6 billion as at July 6, 2021, according to tracking of Forbes’ list.

Bezos, the Amazon founder, was the first to make his intention of journeying into space known before the Virgin Atlantic boss came from the backdoor to steal the show.

Bezos had announced on June 7, 2021, that he will head out of earth by July 20, with his rocket vehicle, Blue Origin. As the world waited for the billionaire to make his intention a reality, Branson grabbed the headlines.

On July 1, Branson stated that he will be joining his Virgin Galactic rocket to space on July 11, nine days before Bezos makes his journey.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji

