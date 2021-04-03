Bobrisky urges 'broke' men to join cross-dressing business | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has urged young men who are not financially buoyant to join the trending cross-dressing business.

In recent weeks, several young men have continued to identify with the burgeoning cross-dressing and transvestite community. These coterie of young men, spearheaded by Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye have been making headlines across various platforms.

Despite the conservative culture and lifestyle of people in this part of the world, Bobrisky and his cohorts have continued to promote androgyny in the society.

In a post on the social media platform, Instagram on Friday evening, Bobrisky admonished broke young men to join their controversial community.

Read what he wrote;

“If you are a man and you are still broke!!!

Don’t waste time. Just join dis cross-dressing business. There is money in it.

You can also cut your p***k off if you wanna upgrade well.”

