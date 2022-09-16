Boko Haram chief executioner reputed to have killed over 1000 captives surrenders to troops in Borno

A dangerous Boko Haram chief executioner who was allegedly behind the killing of over 1000 captives has reportedly surrendered to troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

According to a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad Basin, Zagazola Makama, the executioner, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, who was a senior commander of the Boko Haram sect, surrendered to the troops on Monday in Banki, Bama Local Government Area of the state.

In a report on Friday with a focus on the activities of the terrorists, Makama said Bulabuduwaye was “Boko Haram’s chief executioner who has killed at least 1,000 people who were captured and sentenced to death by the group.”

“Bulabuduwaye was known to be an official who carried out sentence of death on condemned persons, captured military men and civilians when Abubakar Shekau was leader of the group.

Read also:DHQ says troops arrested Boko Haram logistics supplier, eliminated over 250 terrorists, rescue three Chibok girls

“After the death of Shekau, Bulabuduwaye formed a camp in Kote village of Banki, where he was hiding with other fighters.

“He surrendered along with his family due to the sustained offensives launched by troops of operation Hadin Kai.

“It was difficult for him to access food and other logistics, coupled with the flooding which already ravaged most of their settlements. He also feared battlefield elimination by ISWAP,“ Makama narrated.

Boko Haram Chief Executioner, family surrender to the Nigerian troops By: Zagazola Makama A Chief executioner of the Boko-Haram, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, who was responsible for slaughtering of all abducted persons condemned by the group, have surrendered to the Nigerian Troops. pic.twitter.com/GlvLJVffXV — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) September 16, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now