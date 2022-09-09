News
Govt cries out for teachers in north as Boko Haram reduces number
The Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has disclosed that over 50% of teachers in the region have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents in the past five years, which has further damaged the educational system in the region.
Alkali who made this revelation during the 50th session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, said activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North-East have resulted in the death of several teachers in the zone.
The NEDC MD who lamented that teachers in the zone had remained the primary target of the terrorists, said the Commission prioritised the training of teachers in the region because their ranks had been substantially depleted.
Read also:Bauchi govt employs 310 new teachers
“The scarcest product now, not only in Nigeria but elsewhere, is teachers. In the North-East, over 40-50 percent of teachers have either been killed or something has happened to them because of the insurgency, and teachers are the instruments of this so called Boko Haram and they’re the primary target of those people,” Alkali said.
“Most of them have been killed or something must have happened to them. So, we need more teachers in the region,” he added.
