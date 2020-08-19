BORNO: Boko Haram attack leaves many terrorists, two soldiers, nursing mother dead

Many Boko Haram terrorists, two soldiers and a nursing mother reportedly lost their lives on Tuesday following attack by the insurgents on Magumeri.

Troops were said to have, Tuesday evening fought fiercely to repel the attack on Magumeri, after a group of armed terrorists stormed the outskirts of the community in many trucks.

According to a source, troops of the Special Task Force in Magumeri, led by their Commander, Major Manga, were able to repel the attack and saved the residents of the area from being massacred.

According to the source, at the end of the gun battle, a nursing mother was killed by a stray bullet, two soldiers died while many of the terrorists also got eliminated.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram terrorists were said to have also on Tuesday attacked Kukawa Local Government, a town in Northern Borno State.

It was learnt that the terrorists targeted a military base during the attack.

They reportedly abducted an unspecified number of civilians following the attack.

The incident came barely a week after the first set of villagers, who had been in Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) camps for many years, returned home to be resettled.

Kukawa is a border town on the fringes of Lake Chad and had been a military zone until the last week return of the IDPs.

The army, however, is yet to confirm these incidents.

