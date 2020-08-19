R*PE: Plateau moves to open s*x offenders register

As cases of rape continue to increase in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has given a directive for the opening of a s*x offenders’ register.

Governor Lalong who issued the order on Wednesday at a webinar on addressing sexual, gender-based violence and rape in Nigeria which was organised by Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, regretted that the problem of sexual violence and rape has taken alarming and disgraceful dimensions in his domain and Nigeria as a whole.

He stated further that the s*x offender register was aimed at ensuring severe punishment for the perpetrators and also to serve as deterrent to others.

READ ALSO: Plateau govt orders lockdown of state over COVID-19

Ths state governor also directed the Plateau State Peace Agency to step up engagements with communities on the dangers of s*xual and gender based violence particularly during crises, while pointing out that sexual and gender-based violence finds incubation in conflict areas where most women and children are at the receiving end.

Governor Lalong said; “One thing we take very seriously as a government is the prosecution of r*pe and s*xual offenders. Following increase in rape cases in the country, I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to step up vigorous prosecution of offenders no matter their status.

“Very soon, we shall open a S*xual Offenders Register where the data of convicted offenders shall not only be deposited, but their identity made public so that they are named and shamed. I believe that they are the ones that are entitled to stigmatization not their victims,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions