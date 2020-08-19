Latest Metro

R*PE: Plateau moves to open s*x offenders register

August 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

As cases of rape continue to increase in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has given a directive for the opening of a s*x offenders’ register.

Governor Lalong who issued the order on Wednesday at a webinar on addressing sexual, gender-based violence and rape in Nigeria which was organised by Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, regretted that the problem of sexual violence and rape has taken alarming and disgraceful dimensions in his domain and Nigeria as a whole.

He stated further that the s*x offender register was aimed at ensuring severe punishment for the perpetrators and also to serve as deterrent to others.

Ths state governor also directed the Plateau State Peace Agency to step up engagements with communities on the dangers of s*xual and gender based violence particularly during crises, while pointing out that sexual and gender-based violence finds incubation in conflict areas where most women and children are at the receiving end.

Governor Lalong said; “One thing we take very seriously as a government is the prosecution of r*pe and s*xual offenders. Following increase in rape cases in the country, I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to step up vigorous prosecution of offenders no matter their status.

“Very soon, we shall open a S*xual Offenders Register where the data of convicted offenders shall not only be deposited, but their identity made public so that they are named and shamed. I believe that they are the ones that are entitled to stigmatization not their victims,” he added.

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

