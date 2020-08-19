27-year-old woman arraigned for killing 5-yr-old son with knife

A 27-year-old woman, Saratu Ya’u, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Kano High Court, for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old son.

Ya’u who resides at Sabon Birni Village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state, is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, he told the court that the Ya’u committed the offence on June 12, 2018 at Sabon Birni, Gwarzo.

Sorondinki disclosed that on the said date at about 8:25 a.m. the defendant allegedly slaughtered her 5-year-old son with a sharp knife.

Also, according to the prosecution, the offence contravened the section 221 of the penal code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, the trial Judge, Justice Ibrahim Karaye, in reference to Section 280 (1,2,3 and 4) of the Criminal Justice Law 2019, ordered the defendant to be referred to a psychiatric hospital for medical examinations.

Karaye adjourned the case until Oct. 8, for hearing.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions