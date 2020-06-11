Borno govt confirms 81 died, seven abducted in latest Boko Haram attack on Gubio village

Governor Babagana Zulum-led government of Borno has said that 81 persons were killed in the latest terrorist attack on a village in the state.

The government also said that 13 persons were injured and seven others, including a village head, abducted by the terrorists.

The attack took place in Gubio village Tuesday afternoon and was reportedly launched by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that 69 people died as a result of the attack.

However, Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the affected village on Wednesday morning confirmed that 81 persons died.

The governor, in a statement released by his spokesperson, Isa Gusau described the attack as “barbaric”.

Gusau said, “Faduma Kolomdi, a nomadic village, is located 35 kilometres in the north of Gubio, the headquarters of Gubio Local Government area,

“While sympathising with the people over the attack, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum urged the Nigerian military to undertake a final onslaught that should put an end the insurgents in the shore of the Lake Chad.”

Zulum was quoted to have told journalists during the visit to Gubio, “Last year, about the same number of people were killed in Gajiram as it happened again.

“This is barbaric. It is very unfortunate. The only solution to end this massacre is by dislodging the insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts.”

A survivor, who narrated what happened to the governor was quoted saying:

“The insurgents in gun trucks and armoured tanks came around 10am yesterday (Tuesday).

“They operated for about six hours and left around 4 p.m. They gathered us and said they wanted to deliver a religious sermon to us.

“They asked us to submit whatever arm we had. Some villagers gave up their dane guns, bow, and arrows. The insurgents pretended as if they were not there for any violence.

“Suddenly, they started shooting at will. Even children and women were not spared, many were shot at close range. Many started running. In the end, many persons were killed and we have been burying people from 10pm last night to about 6am this morning.

“We have buried 49 corpses here while another 32 corpses were taken away by families from the villages around us. The insurgents abducted seven persons, including our village head. They went away with 400 cattle.”

The statement added, “There were fears amongst residents of neighbouring villages, that the casualties could be higher than 81 since tracing was ongoing.”

