BREAKING: 288 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 44,129; deaths now 896

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 288 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 888 to 896.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 44,129.

Meanwhile, 20,663 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (88), Kwara (33), Osun (27), FCT (25), Enugu (25), Abia (20), Kaduna (17) and, Plateau (13).

Others are – Rivers (13), Delta (10), Gombe (8), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Katsina (1) and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “44,129 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 20,663 AND Deaths: 896.”

