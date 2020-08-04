10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 288 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 44,129; deaths now 896

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 288 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. School feeding programme gulped over N500m during COVID-19 lockdown —Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said on Monday the Federal Government spent about N523.3 million on school feeding programme during the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more

3. ONDO: We didn’t substitute nominated candidates —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday reacted to claims that it substituted candidates of the African Action Congress (AAC) or any other party’s nominations for the Ondo State governorship election. Read more

4. Subjecting students to COVID-19 test ahead of resumption unnecessary —PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said on Monday subjecting students to COVID-19 tests ahead of their resumption was unnecessary. Read more

5. Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct Nigerian women, children in Niger

Suspected Boko Haram fighters on Sunday night abducted several people, mostly women and children, during an attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Garin Wanzam area of Diffa, Niger Republic. Read more

6. Court orders final forfeiture of N827.6m traced to NDDC contractors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday it had secured the final forfeiture of N827, 679,098.32 from Flank Power Resources Limited and GMFD Ventures Limited. Read more

7. COVID-19: Players can be shown red card for deliberately coughing –IFAB

World football rule-making body, IFAB says players who deliberately cough at other players or match officials during matches can be sent off. Read more

8. Isa Funtua was a pillar of support to my govt —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the late industrialist, Isa Funtua helped in strengthening his government. Read more

9. NSE: Neimeth, Flour Mills, UPL top gainers as market adds N13 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) expanded by N12.869 billion as the market resumed activities after a two-day holiday commemorating the Sallah festival. Read more

10. COVID-19: PTF, INEC to unveil protocols for Edo, Ondo elections

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the task force and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were currently working out the guidelines and protocols for the forthcoming elections in the country. Read more

