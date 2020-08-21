BREAKING: 340 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 51,304; death toll now 996

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 340 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 992 to 996.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 51,304.

Meanwhile, 37,885 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kaduna (63), FCT (51), Plateau (38), Lagos (33), Delta (25), Gombe (21), Adamawa (21), Edo (20), Katsina (17) and, Akwa Ibom (11).

Others are – Ekiti (10), Rivers (9), Ondo (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ogun (3), Sokoto (2), Imo (2) and, Nasarawa (2).

The NCDC said: “51,304 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 37,885 AND Deaths: 996.

