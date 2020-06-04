BREAKING: 350 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11516; deaths now 323

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 350 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

The NCDC said in its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria that the fresh infections were recorded in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and 17 other states in the country.

According to the centre, the fresh cases had increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 11,516.

Also, the number of fatalities had moved up from 315 to 323 in the last 24 hours.

However, 3,535 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the various treatment facilities in the country following their full recovery from the virus.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (102), Ogun (34). FCT (29), Borno (26), Kaduna (23), Rivers (21), Ebonyi (17), Kwara (16), Katsina (14) and, Edo (10).

Others are – Delta (10), Kano (10), Bauchi (10), Bayelsa (9), Imo (8), Plateau (4), Ondo (3), Nasarawa (2), Gombe (1) and, Oyo (1).

NCDC said: “11,516 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,535 AND Deaths: 323.”

