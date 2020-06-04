COVID-19: Osun govt relaxes curfew, orders civil servants to resume work

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor replaced the lockdown with curfew beginning from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily for 14 days in the first instance.

He also directed civil servants on level 7 and above to resume work within normal office hours.

He also announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy.

The governor, however, said all major markets in the state would remain shut.

READ ALSO: Osun confirms two new COVID-19 cases

He also disclosed that the ban on political, public, religious, and any kind of gatherings remain in force.

Oyetola said: “As you are all aware, the Federal Government a few days ago lifted the ban on religious activities in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too after our meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday with specific guidelines.

“In furtherance to that, we have also further relaxed our curfew, as part of measures for the gradual reopening of our economy. Civil servants on level 7 and above should go to work within normal office hours, while each department should work out and alternate working hours for workers on grade levels 1 to 6.”

Join the conversation

Opinions