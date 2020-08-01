BREAKING: 462 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 43,151; death toll now 879

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 462 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 878 to 879.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 43,151.

Meanwhile, 19,565 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (93), Lagos (78), Plateau (64), Kaduna (54), Oyo (47), Ondo (32), Adamawa (23), Bauchi (19), Rivers (9) and, Ogun (9).

Others are – Delta (9), Edo (7), Kano (6), Enugu (6), Nasarawa (5) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “43,151 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 19,565 AND Deaths: 879.”

