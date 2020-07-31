Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises —Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said on Friday President Muhammad Buhari had delivered on the campaign promises he made in 2015.

The governor, who disclosed this in his Sallah message in Birnin Kebbi, said security was better now than when the president just assumed power.

He added that accountability had significantly improved in the country.

The governor also commended the president for his confidence in the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is from the state.

He said: “On security, there are increasing efforts by the security agencies to bolster peace and security in the nation.

“Currently, there is no territory of the country that is under the control of insurgents like it was inherited.

“Buhari succeeded in turning around the economy of the country, as he pledged.

“The president had successfully delivered on all the three cardinal promises which he promised during his 2015 campaign. Kebbi State has also remained one of the most peaceful states in the country.”

