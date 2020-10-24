BREAKING: 48 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,930. Deaths 1,129; discharges 57,285

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in five states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,129 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 61,930.

READ ALSO: 118 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,558. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,697

Meanwhile, 57,285 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (18), FCT (13), Kaduna (6), Rivers (5), Ogun (5) and, Ondo (1).

The NCDC said: “61,930 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 57,285 AND Deaths: 1,129.”

Join the conversation

Opinions