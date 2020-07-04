BREAKING: 603 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 28,167; death toll now 634

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 603 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six persons died of complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 628 to 634.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 28,167.

Meanwhile, 11,462 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (135), Edo (87), FCT (73), Rivers (67), Delta (62), Ogun (47), Kaduna (20), Plateau (19), Osun (17), Ondo (16) and Enugu (15).

Others are – Oyo (15), Borno (13), Niger (6), Nasarawa (4), Kebbi (3), Kano (2), Sokoto (1) and Abia (1).

The NCDC said: “28,167 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 11,462 AND Deaths: 634.”

