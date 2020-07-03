BREAKING: Nigeria records 454 fresh COVID-19 cases as total rises to 27,564; death toll now 628

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 454 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 12 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 616 to 628.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 27,564.

Meanwhile, 11,069 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (87), Edo (63), FCT (60), Ondo (41), Benue (32), Abia (31), Ogun (29), Oyo (19), Kaduna (17), Delta (16), Enugu (15) and Borno (14).

Others are – Plateau (9), Nasarawa (8), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), Gombe (2), Katsina (1) and Kogi (1).

The NCDC said: “27,564 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 11,069 AND Deaths: 628.”

