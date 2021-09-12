BREAKING: Djokovic’s Calender Slam dream over as Medvedev wins US Open final

World number one, Novak Djokovic has failed to win the US Open final that could have seen him make history in the men’s tennis.

The Serb was on the verge of doing what no man has done for 52 years by winning all four Grand Slam titles in the same calendar year.

He was also on the verge of sealing his 21st Grand Slam title, which could have taken him a step higher than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who each have 20 Slams too.

But it was Medvedev’s night, as he won straight sets 4-6 4-6 4-6 to clinch his first ever Grand Slam title.

The 25-year-old Russian had appeared in the three Grand Slam finals, losing the US Open 2019 final to Rafael Nadal and February’s Australian Open final to Djokovic.

More to follow…

