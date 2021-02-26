BREAKING... Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos | Ripples Nigeria

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa League.

Both sides sealed qualification for the last-16 stage despite picking up draws in their second leg clashes in the round of 32 on Thursday night.

While the Red Devils won 4-0 on aggregate over Real Sociedad, Milan advanced on away goals ahead of Red Star Belgrade despite their 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Arsenal were also pegged with Olympiakos in the draw that was conducted on Friday. The Gunners advanced after a tough battle with Benfica, which ended 4-3 in their favour.

Tottenham Hotspur will play Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb while Rangers of Scotland will go against Czech side Slavia Prague.

Full last 16 draw:

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde

Ajax v BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

The first and second legs of the eight last-16 ties will be played on 11 and 18 March respectively.

