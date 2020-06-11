BREAKING: Nigeria beats its single-day record with 681 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total over the 14,000 mark to 14,554

Less than five hours after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 raised the alarm over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the country’s centre for disease control confirmed on Thursday night that 681 persons had been freshly infected by the virus in 17 states in the country, the highest single-day rise.

NCDC, which disclosed this in its regular COVID-19 update in Nigeria, added that five persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the pandemic death toll increased from 382 to 387.

Also, the fresh cases increased the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria to 14,554

Meanwhile, 4,494 patients had been discharged by from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (345), Rivers (51), Ogun (48), Rivers (47), Oyo (36), Imo (31), Delta (28), Kano (23), Bauchi (18), and Edo (12).

Others are – Katsina (12), Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Jigawa (5), Kebbi (4), Ondo (4) and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “14,554 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 4,494 AND Deaths: 387.”

