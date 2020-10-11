BREAKING: Nigeria records 163 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total hits 60,266. Death toll 1,115, discharges 51,735

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 163 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,115 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 60,266.

Meanwhile, 51,735 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (113), Kaduna (21), Osun (8), Ondo (5), Oyo (5), Ogun (3) and, Bayelsa (2).

Others are – Taraba (2), Edo (1), FCT (1), Katsina (1) and, Plateau (1).

