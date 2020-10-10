BREAKING: 111 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 60,103. Death toll 1,115; discharges 51,711

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,113 to 1,115.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 60,103.

Meanwhile, 51,711 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

READ ALSO: 151 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,992. 51,614 discharged; death toll remains 1,113

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (32), Lagos (23), FCT (15), Osun (11), Ogun (9) and, Oyo (6).

Others are – Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Kaduna (3), Yobe (3) and, Rivers (2).

The NCDC said: “60,103 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,711 AND Deaths: 1,115.”

Join the conversation

Opinions