ONDO DECIDES: Akeredolu in early lead, as INEC announces results from 12 LGAs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, seems to have taken an early lead in the results so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded Ondo governorship election.

The incumbent governor is in the lead with a margin of about 84,011 votes from the results of 12 local government areas that have been announced by the electoral umpire.

According to the results declared by INEC from the collation centres of the 12 LGAs, Akeredolu polled 189,489, with Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following closely behind with 108,195 votes.

Read also: Gov Akeredolu wins polling unit with wide margin

Deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is candidate of the Zenith Labour (ZLP) is trailing at third place with 37,806 votes from the 12 LGAs.

The local governments whose results have been declared are: Ile Oluji, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, Irele, Ose, Ifedore, Owo, Okitipupa, Akure North-West, and Idanre.

Join the conversation

Opinions