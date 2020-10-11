10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, October 11, 2020

The Ogun State police command said on Saturday at least 23 #ENDSARS protesters had been arrested in Abeokuta, the state capital. Read more

2. BREAKING: 111 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 60,103. Death toll 1,115; discharges 51,711

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. ONDO DECIDES: Akeredolu in early lead, as INEC announces results from 12 LGAs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, seems to have taken an early lead in the results so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded Ondo governorship election. Read more

4. One feared killed as #ENDSARS protest turns violent in Ogbomosho

A student was reportedly shot dead on Saturday in Ogbomosho, Oyo State during a clash between #ENDSARS protesters and police operatives. Read more

5. Buhari’s directive on IPPIS not for varsity teachers —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Saturday its members were not affected by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that only federal workers on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would get salaries. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, October 10



6. FG fully committed to fight against insurgency, banditry —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday his administration was fully committed to the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country. Read more

7. NSE ROUNDUP: Stocks go N747bn bigger but profit-taking caps gains

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) enlarged by N747.194 billion this week, supported by a major gain of N708 billion on Tuesday, the market’s biggest single-day gain in more than five years. Read more

8. CBN directs banks to comply with SWIFT payment policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks operating in the country to comply with SWIFT Universal Confirmation Requirements. Read more

9. Nigeria’s unemployment rate to hit 30% by December –PwC

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is seen climbing to 30% by the end of the year as the pace of economic growth in Africa’s biggest economy slows further. Read more

10. Nadal, Djokovic renew rivalry as tennis greats meet in French Open final

One of tennis’ most enduring rivalries would be renewed at the 2020 French Open final when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet. Read more