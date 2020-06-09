BREAKING: Nigeria records highest ever single day COVID-19 figure as 663 new cases take total over the 13,000 mark to 13,464

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night announced an astonishing 663 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

In the regular daily update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, NCDC disclosed that figure, the highest single-day tally since the country recorded its first COVID-19 case in February, had brought the number of people infected by the virus in the country to 13,464.

According to the agency, the infections were recorded in 25 states of the federation and Abuja.

Four deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the fatality figure from 361 to 365.

Meanwhile, 4,206 patients have been discharged throughout the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (170), Ogun (108), Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), and Kano (16)

Others are – Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kaduna (6), Kebbi (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1) and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “13,464 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 4,206 AND Deaths: 365.”

