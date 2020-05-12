Reps ask FG to halt repatriation of Almajirai to states of origin

The Nigerian Government has been asked by the House of Reps to intervene and urgently stop the repatriation of Almajirai to their states of origin by the northern governors.

The lawmakers made the appeal during their Tuesday plenary in Abuja, at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The call followed a motion sponsored by a member of the House, Aishatu Dukku.

Dukku, in his motion had argued that the ongoing repatriation of Almajiri children was against the fundamental human rights of any Nigerian to reside in any part of the country.

She decried the mode by which Almajirai were being transported, saying it was dehumanising.

According to the senator, the children were usually packed into a vehicle in the scorching sun.

Aside calling on the Federal Government to hurt the supposed inhuman act against the Almajiris, the federal lawmakers resolved to call on the northern governors to ensure the Almajiri children were captured in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.

The repatriation of the Almajirai by the northern governors from the states they reside to their states of origin has hightened since the spread of COVID-19 in the northern region.

Many of the children have tested positive for the dreaded pandemic.

