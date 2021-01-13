BREAKING: US House reaches enough votes to impeach Trump for the 2nd time, setting new record

The United States House of Representatives has reached and crossed the threshold of 217 votes needed to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

By this development, President Trump becomes the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

It is unlikely, however, that he would be removed by the senate anytime soon, if at all, given how little time remains before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, and the threshold of two-thirds favouring such a move.

More details to follow…

