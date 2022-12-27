Brilliant Man Utd thrash Nottingham at Old Trafford

Manchester United made a victorious return to the Premier League season as they thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils dominated the game to show further signs of their revival following a rough start to the season.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead about three minutes later to put United in command.

Substitute Fred clipped in a late third for the hosts as the fifth-placed side sealed a deserved win.

Since losing 6-3 in the Manchester derby, Erik ten Hag’s side have lost just once in eight league matches.

With the win over Nottingham Forest, Manchester United cut the gap from top four to just one point, having one game in hand compared to fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

