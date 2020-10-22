BRT operator, Primero, says it lost N100m to #EndSARS protest

Primero Transport Services Limited, which operates Lagos State’s urban mass transit system – Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – Wednesday said it had incurred losses worth more than N100 million in six days on account of the anti-police brutality protests across the state.

Mutiu Yekeen, Primero’s corporate communications head, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the firm recorded substantial losses between 16th and 21st October, adding that the management was not running at any level at the moment because the unrest in the Ikorodu area had weighed on its operations significantly.

According to Yekeen, BRT has halted operations since Friday and the curfew imposed by the state government has prevented transporters from operating since 4pm on Tuesday.

“We are hoping that something better will come out of the situation because presently the situation has impacted negatively on our businesses in terms of revenue generation.

“We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organisation.

“we value our customers more importantly, that is why we stopped operation due to volatility of the state in Ikorodu.

“If you listened to the news this morning, you will discover that people cannot travel from Ikorodu to any part of the state,” the Primero spokesman said.

