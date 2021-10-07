Buhari against state of emergency in Anambra, Obiano says after meeting with President

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari is against the declaration of a state of emergency in the state despite comments credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Governor Obiano disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, adding that he reported Malami to the President over the minister’s pronouncement that the Federal Government might declare a State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

According to Malami, President Buhari does not want any kind of intimidation ahead of the poll and that he is opposed to the idea of emergency rule.

It will be recalled that Malami, on Wednesday told State House correspondents that the government had the responsibility to sustain the democratic order and would do the needful to ensure that the election holds.

He said: “No possibility is ruled out by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold.

“And you cannot rule out the possibility of declaration of state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order.”

