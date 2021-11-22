News
Buhari approves appointment of mandate secretaries, heads of agencies for FCT
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Heads of Agencies, and Personal Aides to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Muhammad Bello.
The minister disclosed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Monday in Abuja.
The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari, based on the recommendation of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Heads of Agencies.
“President Buhari also approved the appointment of others into relevant positions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
“The appointments are in line with his commitment to reposition the FCTA into a more robust and service-oriented administrative structure and enhancing its operational capability.”
The mandate secretaries are Ibrahim Dantsoho, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim, Secretary, Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Sani El-Katazu, Secretary, Education and Dr. Abubakar Tafida, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.
Others are – Muhammad Umar, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Zakari Dobi, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat and Agboola Dabiri, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private – Partnership (PPP).
“Also appointed are – Mr Obinna Ogwuegbu, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Umar Shuaibu, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Shehu Ahmed, Executive Secretary, FCDA, Ibrahim Damisa, Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation and Dr. Muhammed Kawu, General Manager, Hospital Management Board.”
