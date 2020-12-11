Buhari goes to Daura on private visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for Daura, Katsina, on a week-long private visit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Buhari would take part in next Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting from his Daura home.

The president last visited his hometown in December last year.

Shehu wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has just landed at the Helipad in Daura, Katsina State, for a weeklong private visit.

“While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out several private engagements but is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

“President Buhari had last visited his hometown in December a year ago, having stayed away due largely to the global COVID-19 situation.”

