Buhari has ordered probe of #EndSARs protesters’ shooting —Youth minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said on Friday night President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Armed soldiers had on Tuesday opened fire on the youths protesting police brutality and extortion in the country.

Dare, who disclosed this when he appeared on Arise Television, said the president would speak on the shooting of the protesters after the probe panel has submitted its report on the matter.

However, the minister was silent on the composition of the panel and when it was inaugurated.

He said: “For sure the president has ordered an investigation into the matter. He had a national security meeting yesterday (Thursday).

READ ALSO: DHQ asks Nigerians to wait for outcome of investigation on Lekki shootings

“I can tell you that this is already ongoing because the president wants to have all the facts which will absolutely be made public.

“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward. In this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration. I think it is important to get the facts right.

“I think that’s the path the president has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this president – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki.”

Join the conversation

Opinions