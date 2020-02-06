Buhari inducts 3 attack helicopters, promises not to fail Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has inducted three attack helicopters, two Augusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter to enhance the war against the Boko Haram insurgency.

The President, during the induction on Thursday in Abuja, also vowed that the Federal Government would do everything to tackle insecurity.

President Buhari further promised that the government would not fail the trust Nigerians reposed in him, and that the diversification of the economy to the non-oil sector was another priority for his government.

“About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the air force. These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country,” the President said.

