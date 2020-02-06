Omo-Agege heads Senate’s Constitution Review Committee

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was on Thursday named as the head of a 56-member Constitution Review Committee inaugurated by the Senate.

The committee was inaugurated by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during the lawmakers’ plenary.

The make up of the committee include the eight principal officers of the Senate, one senator each from the 36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

The principal offices are to serve as the steering committee and they are: Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Other members include former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Smart Adeyemi, Danjuma Goje, James Manager.

Also among the members of the committee are five female senators. They are Stella Oduah, Oluremi Tinubu, Biodun Olujimi, Uche Ekwuenife, and Aisha Dahiru.

