Buhari pledges to redress challenges, improve Nigerians’ quality of lives

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his resolve to redress societal challenges while improving the quality of lives of Nigerians.

Buhari made this pledge on Thursday in his address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, the Emir of Jama’a.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Buhari was in Kaduna State on a working visit to commission some projects across the state.

During his address at the monarch’s palace in Kafanchan, the President noted that his administration was “doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter” while resolving to “consolidate the country’s political system to improve the quality of the people’s lives.”

Buhari also implored Nigerians to be fair regarding their assessment of his administration after the end of his tenure while commending Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State for his accomplishments.

“I’m very impressed by the rehabilitation of the town (Kafanchan) I have seen,” he said.

This was after commissioning the newly constructed Dan Haya road, Katsina road, and the Emir’s Palace road in Kafanchan.

More details later..

