Buhari reacts to execution of aid workers by Boko Haram

July 22, 2020
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night condemned the recent execution of five staff of humanitarian agencies by suspected Boko Haram fighters.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, sympathised with the families of the slain aid workers.

He prayed that God would comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

The president assured that the government would continue to do all it could to ensure that “every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from the North East.

He also promised that the perpetrators of the atrocity would face the wrath of the law.

President Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff were executed by the jihadists.

He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in the North East.

The president also assured them that security agencies in the state would work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.

