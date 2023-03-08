Buhari returns from Qatar, heads for Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday returned to the country after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

The president left Abuja for the Gulf State on March 4.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said his principal had has since left Abuja for his country home in Daura, Katsina State, ahead of this weekend’s governorship and states House of Assembly elections.

He said Buhari arrived in Katsina at 4:50 p.m., and was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members before proceeding to his hometown by chopper.

“The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

“President Buhari would remain in Daura until after the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections,” the presidential spokesman said.

